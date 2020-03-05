Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Splunk updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $14.15 on Thursday, hitting $141.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,765,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,411. Splunk has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,423 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

