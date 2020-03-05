Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 129 ($1.70).

SPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of LON:SPI traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 110.50 ($1.45). 1,251,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a market capitalization of $448.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

