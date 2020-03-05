S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $20,911,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $17.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.36. The stock had a trading volume of 130,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,655. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $194.95 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.82.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

