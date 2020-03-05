South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $11,502,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJI stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.24. 58,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.81. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

