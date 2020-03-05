Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$6.25 at National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday.

SOT.UN stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.33. 196,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.11 and a twelve month high of C$6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.90. The firm has a market cap of $361.11 million and a P/E ratio of 5.22.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

