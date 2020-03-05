SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SJMHF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. SJM has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.37.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

