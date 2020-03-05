Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) is Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Sensient Technologies makes up 2.7% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.27% of Sensient Technologies worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti decreased their target price on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.80. 324,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,827. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

