Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $68,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.78. 262,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,762. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.17.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.