Scott L. Morris Sells 20,000 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 509,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. Avista Corp has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

AVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Avista by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth $204,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Avista by 40.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avista by 58.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

