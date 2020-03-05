Scotiabank Trims West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Target Price to C$66.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.06% from the stock’s previous close.

WFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$72.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.83.

Shares of WFT traded down C$1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.60. 415,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,618. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$43.93 and a 52 week high of C$71.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

