Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund (LON:SCP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $629.98

Shares of Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $629.98 and traded as low as $560.00. Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund shares last traded at $563.00, with a volume of 40,155 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $192.37 million and a PE ratio of 61.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 628.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.37.

About Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund (LON:SCP)

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.