salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $1,724,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $1,729,100.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,673,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.73, for a total value of $1,787,300.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total transaction of $1,839,200.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total transaction of $1,904,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.40, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $1,891,700.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $1,881,100.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total transaction of $1,864,400.00.

NYSE CRM traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.60. 5,794,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 848.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.50. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

