Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.41%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $420,147,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

