Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.67-4.88 EPS.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.13.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $7.87 on Thursday, reaching $101.69. 3,122,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average of $112.83. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

