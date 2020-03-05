Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROST. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from to in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $7.87 on Thursday, reaching $101.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,196. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $420,147,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,307,000 after buying an additional 940,447 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,729,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after buying an additional 435,998 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 734,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,541,000 after buying an additional 305,154 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

