Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 35,000 Shares

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $3,983,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ROKU traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.46. 8,587,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,897,731. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -204.73 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.26.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.