Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of RCKT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 662,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,540. The company has a market cap of $996.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $5,006,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

