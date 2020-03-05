Rimini Street (RMNI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2020 – Rimini Street was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/3/2020 – Rimini Street was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Rimini Street was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/21/2020 – Rimini Street was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Rimini Street was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2020 – Rimini Street was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Rimini Street was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

1/11/2020 – Rimini Street was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company's support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. "

RMNI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,484. The company has a market cap of $293.97 million and a P/E ratio of -46.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Rimini Street Inc has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $4,760.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $72,524.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,776 shares of company stock valued at $283,804. 64.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

