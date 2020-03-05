Retail Food Group (ASX:RFG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Retail Food Group shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 2,891,269 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,337.76, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

Retail Food Group Limited, a food and beverage company, owns multi-brand retail food franchise business in Australia and internationally. It operates in five segments: Bakery/Café, QSR, Coffee Retail, Di Bella Coffee, and Commercial Food Services. The company engages in the ownership of intellectual property; development and management of coffee roasting facilities; and the wholesale supply of coffee and allied products.

