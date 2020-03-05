Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Vernon W. Hill II Buys 84,000 Shares of Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Vernon W. Hill II purchased 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,123,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,369,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FRBK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 308,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,047. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $173.00 million, a PE ratio of -61.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 382,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 82,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 95.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

