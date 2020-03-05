Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.89.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,746. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

