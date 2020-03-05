Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canopy Growth (WEED)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE: WEED) recently:

3/5/2020 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2020 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.00.

2/18/2020 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

2/18/2020 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

2/18/2020 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

2/11/2020 – Canopy Growth was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WEED traded down C$1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,342. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.71. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of C$18.23 and a twelve month high of C$70.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.