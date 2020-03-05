Raymond James Trims Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Target Price to C$8.50

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

POU has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.82.

POU stock traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.23. 1,177,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,877. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.21. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.16 and a 52-week high of C$9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

