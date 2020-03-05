Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce $126.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.40 million and the lowest is $124.80 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $521.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $539.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $613.04 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $641.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $10.72. 433,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 67,135 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

