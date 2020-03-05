Rapids (RPD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $172.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Rapids has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Rapids token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a market capitalization of $286,423.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.34 or 0.02656072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00229512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00051681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00133584 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,416,653,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,400,696,225 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.