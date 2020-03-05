Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Announces $1.62 — Dividend

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of RAND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917. Rand Capital has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 357.14 and a quick ratio of 357.15.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rand Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

