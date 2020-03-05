QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $510,761.00 in Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 41,900 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $510,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,420.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 12,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $157,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $104,106.30.

On Thursday, February 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $1,319,765.76.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 979 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $14,264.03.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $35,040.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,181.49.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $112,406.00.

NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.79. 482,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,955. QuinStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $646.77 million, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QNST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

