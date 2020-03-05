Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Reduced by Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at $89,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 308,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 191,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

