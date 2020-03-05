Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,426,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,369,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.