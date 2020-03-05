Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CFG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,461,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,352 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

