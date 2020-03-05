Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Cut by Analyst

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a report released on Sunday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

NYSE MGM opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,950,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 36,550 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 821,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,818 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

