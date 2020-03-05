PTON Hits Market Cap of $558,446.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $558,446.00 and $134.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PTON has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One PTON token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PTON Token Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy.

