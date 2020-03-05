Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.29 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Progyny stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.43. 432,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,600. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30. Progyny has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

