Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,011 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.19% of Progressive worth $77,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Progressive by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Progressive by 53.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Progressive by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 15.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 329,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.