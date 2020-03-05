PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,199,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,887,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $696,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $719,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 137,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,962. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,925,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,125,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,686,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PriceSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

