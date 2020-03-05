Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.11-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.9 million.Photronics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.11-0.17 EPS.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,626. The company has a market cap of $833.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Photronics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Photronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,578.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.