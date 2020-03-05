Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s current price.

PEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.58.

Shares of PEY stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.05. 1,543,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.14. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$2.02 and a 52 week high of C$7.86.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at C$307,339.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

