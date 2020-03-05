PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.06

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and traded as low as $18.43. PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 150,426 shares.

PUGOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PEUGEOT SA/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

