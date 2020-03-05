PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.55.

PBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE PBF traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $17.62. 3,653,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 593,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $18,271,401.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,272,787 shares of company stock valued at $65,893,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

