Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up about 2.7% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 27.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,705,000 after purchasing an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,061,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 695.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $13,786,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.75.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $11.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.26. 654,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,871. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $169.06 and a 52 week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

