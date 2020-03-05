PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) Financial Contrast

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PAVmed and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A N/A -178.32% Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PAVmed and Restoration Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$17.97 million N/A N/A Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 12.63 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -7.90

PAVmed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Restoration Robotics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PAVmed and Restoration Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Restoration Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00

PAVmed currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.85%. Restoration Robotics has a consensus price target of $0.93, indicating a potential downside of 86.30%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Restoration Robotics.

Volatility & Risk

PAVmed has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.26, suggesting that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PAVmed beats Restoration Robotics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

