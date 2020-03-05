Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Lowered to C$7.75 at AltaCorp Capital

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target dropped by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$10.00 to C$7.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 139.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POU. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.82.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.23. 1,177,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,877. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.52. The stock has a market cap of $550.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.21.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.