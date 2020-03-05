Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.82.

Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.52 on Thursday, reaching C$3.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.21. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.16 and a twelve month high of C$9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84.

In related news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

