Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cormark from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on POU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.82.

Shares of POU traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,877. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.16 and a 12-month high of C$9.52. The stock has a market cap of $550.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.21.

In related news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

