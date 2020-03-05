Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 116.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.82.

Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.52 on Thursday, reaching C$3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,877. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.16 and a 52-week high of C$9.52. The company has a market cap of $550.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

