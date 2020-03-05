Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. 514,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,094. Pacira Biosciences has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -147.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,053 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

