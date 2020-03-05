Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
OMI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 195,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,630. The company has a market cap of $423.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
