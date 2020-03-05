Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

OMI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 195,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,630. The company has a market cap of $423.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

