Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.95.

OR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of OR stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 945,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,716. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $13.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

