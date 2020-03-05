Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. 2,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Ann L. Macdougall bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.