ODUWA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $60,193.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $272,751.00 and $60,193.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042079 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00070211 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000836 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,093.71 or 0.99660957 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00078405 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.